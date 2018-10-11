Desiree Hartsock admits during an exercise of ‘Truth or Dare’ that she wants Chris Siegfried to talk dirty to her during sex. Chris refuses to do so and shocks their fellow housemates!

Desiree Hartsock confesses on the Oct. 11 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars that she wants some dirty talk during sex with husband Chris Siegfried. “No, I don’t believe that,” Chris immediately says in front of their castmates and Desiree. “Everything she’s saying is fake news right now.” That’s way harsh!

Desiree gets upset that Chris isn’t considering what she’s saying about their sex life. “Chris is dismissing me, and I’m really frustrated by that because he can’t continue to dismiss me, especially when it comes to sex,” Desiree says. Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day notice things are getting heated between Desiree and Chris.

Aubrey decides to chime in with some advice for Chris. “She’s not saying talk dirty, like, nasty,” Aubrey tells Chris. “She’s saying when you touch her, say like, ‘God you’re body looks amazing. I love the way your ass looks.'” Desiree is a listener in the bedroom and wants Chris to help her out.

Well, Chris isn’t down for changing things up in the bedroom. “I don’t really need dirty talk,” he admits. “It’s just not me. It’s not really what gets me going.” But it’s not all about you, Chris! Desiree is telling you what she wants in the bedroom!

The synopsis for the Oct. 11 episode reads: “The couples uncover their issues in the bedroom. Wild fantasies and sexy secrets are exposed in a game of truth or dare! Puma and Quani clash over intimacy while Chris shuts down dirty talk with Desiree. Kim shocks all with a sex confession.” Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.