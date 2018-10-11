Lisa Vanderpump’s Causing Major Drama On ‘RHOBH’: She’s ‘Refusing To Film’

There’s so much drama behind the scenes on ‘RHOBH’ that some of it isn’t even being caught on video. We’ve got details on how Lisa Vanderpump is calling the shots and refusing to film with other cast members.

This could be the most volatile season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to date! Lisa Vanderpump already wasn’t thrilled about the addition of new cast member Denise Richards, although she’s warmed up to filming with her. In September, she allegedly became furious with Dorit Kemsley, who adopted a chihuahua mix from Lisa’s dog rescue, only to dump it off on a second shelter after it reportedly tried to bite her kids. “There’s so much drama surrounding this season of RHOBH already. All of the ladies are mad at Lisa over the whole Dorit dog incident, particularly Kyle and Teddi as they feel Lisa is up to her usual tricks and set Dorit up,” a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tension is so high that Lisa didn’t attend Camille Grammer’s bridal shower a few weeks ago where all of the ladies were present. Lisa is also refusing to film with them anywhere. She’s currently not speaking to anyone but Denise,” our insider continues. Former cast member Camille is set to marry lawyer David C. Meyer on Oct. 20 in Hawaii and Kyle Richards and hubby Mauricio Urmansky have made the 35 person guest list.

Our source tells us, “The ladies all shot their intros a few weeks ago and Lisa was adamant that she wanted to shoot on a different day when the other ladies weren’t there. The tension is that bad. However, the other ladies know Lisa carries the show and they’d never want to lose her as a cast member, but Lisa is so isolated right now she’s thinking of all her options moving forward.”

When we asked Lisa in an EXCLUSIVE interview on Oct. 1 about how long she sees herself staying on the show, she cryptically replied “everything comes to an end.” The 58-year-old was hosting a fundraiser at her West Hollywood eatery Pump on the one year anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest concert massacre in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead. Strangely not one of her RHOBH cast members attended and when we asked why, she said, “I’d rather not talk about that right now.”