Lena Dunham Reveals Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift BF, While Seated Next To Jake Gyllenhaal’s Sister

Taylor Swift’s BFF, Lena Dunham, was put on the spot when asked to reveal her least favorite boyfriend of Taylor’s during an interview — and she was seated next to one of Tay’s ex’s, Jake Gyllenhaal’s, sister as she answered!

Well, this could have been incredibly awkward! Lena Dunham played a game of Plead the Fifth while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Oct. 10, and her final question came from one of her good friends, Andrew Rannells, who asked Lena who her least favorite boyfriend of Taylor Swift’s was. Lena could have plead the fifth, as she answered her other two questions, but she wanted to go for the full trifecta and answer all three. It was host Andy Cohen who pointed out that Maggie Gyllenhaal, the sister of one of Taylor’s exes, Jake Gyllenhaal, was sitting right next to Lena as the other guest on the show.

Luckily, Jake wasn’t Lena’s answer. “I want to do right by her on this question,” Lena explained. “My least favorite was Calvin Harris because he was petty in public, and who needs to do that?” Lena is, of course, referring to the drama that went down between Calvin and Taylor after their breakup in 2016, when she started dating Tom Hiddleston. Following the split, news broke that Taylor had written Calvin’s hit song, “This Is What You Came For,” and he was not happy about how the story came out. “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that,” Calvin tweeted. “Instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do.” YIKES!

During the WWHL interview, Lena also dished on Taylor’s decision to come forward about her political views for the first time (the singer recently voiced her support for Tennessee’s Democratic Senate and House of Representative candidates). “That was really amazing,” Lena gushed. “I’m always proud of Taylor. Not only is she an amazing friend to me on a personal level, but she’s an amazing friend to lots of people in the world. She felt it was time for her to talk about politics, and I never judged her for considering that a private domain, but I think she chose a really, really powerful time to speak out and I’m so moved and honored to be her friend.”