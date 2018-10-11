Laura Marano’s Beauty Tricks — She’s The New Celeb Ambassador For AcneFree

If you deal with acne, you know how debilitating and embarrassing it can be. Now, actress and singer Laura Marano is helping girls (and guys!) get their confidence back!

“I am beyond happy to start working with AcneFree,” Laura Marano, 22, told HollywoodLife via a press release on Oct. 10. “As someone who has gone to multiple dermatologists and tried many different products, I know firsthand what it’s like to have breakouts and not know how to fix them. It’s overwhelming and embarrassing when my skin has blemishes, especially when I post a photo on social media and people make comments about it. That’s why I was excited when AcneFree approached me. They’re all about education to help us make the right decisions to treat — and care — for our skin, and that philosophy of empowerment really resonated with me.”

She just signed onto a year-long partnership with the brand, to help those suffering with acne. The brand just underwent a major makeover and the new packing looks amazing! There are three new hero products — AcneFree Blackhead Removing Scrub with Charcoal, which has Salicylic Acid, Charcoal and Jojoba. It’s clinically proven to clear skin in a week! The AcneFree Kaolin Clay Detox Mask can be used as a mask or cleanser — Laura used this before getting ready to host the red carpet at the AMAs! See EXCLUSIVE pics of Laura getting ready for the show in the gallery attached above!

The brand also has a new AcneFree Witch Hazel Mattifying Toner, which helps to keep skin clear all day. “Guys! I can finally talk about this! I am so excited to share my new partnership with @acnefree, a skincare brand committed to providing affordable, dermatologically-inspired skincare to help treat acne and care for skin,” Laura wrote on Instagram. “For the next few months, I’m going to be sharing my favorite products, tips, tricks and quite frankly, how to deal with acne/breakouts. I know from personal experience how insecure bad skin can make you feel, but together, let’s learn how to love our skin, pimples and all #embraceyourface! #clearaf.”

The brand also teamed up with one of our favorite doctors, New York City Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner MD, who said: “The most important factor in dealing with acne is to care for the health of the skin, in addition to treating the acne itself. Each patient is different, so the regimen must be personalized to their individual needs.”