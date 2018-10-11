Kylie Jenner Admits She Changed Stormi’s Name At The Last Minute: What Was It Originally?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have already revealed their nicknames for baby Stormi — our fave is Burrito! But now the new mom just opened up about the name they came crazy close to giving their daughter. Take a wild guess!

When Kylie Jenner, 21, did a YouTube collab with James Charles, 19, we just thought we’d be getting a Halloween makeup tutorial — but then the new mom went ahead and spilled all kinds of tea about her baby girl. Turns out eight-month-old Stormi Webster‘s name was almost spelled differently, although she came up with it very early in the game. “I was just looking on nature names, like weather-earth inspired,” she said. “Storm was on there, but I was like, ‘I kind of want an ‘ie’ like me.’ So then I did ‘Stormie.” But what changed between then and now? Because it looks like Kylie’s daughter lost an ‘e’ somewhere along the way…

“When they called me from the birth certificate office and I was finalizing the name, I was like, ‘S-t-o-r-m-i,’” Kylie explained. “Literally, right then and there I just changed it to an ‘i.’ And they were like, ‘OK.’ I hung up the phone and I was like, ‘Damn, I guess that’s her name!” Such a great story, especially since the six-letter name totally fits the little one and it’s easier to spell. We’re so glad Kylie changed her mind — and that she also opened up about her family plans. Turns out the makeup mogul wants to give Stormi a ton of sisters.

“I do want to have more, but when is the question,” she admitted. “I want like seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider a boy.”

How exciting is that? Sounds like the KarJenner clan is going to get a lot bigger in years to come — and with this family, the more the merrier! We wonder if Kylie will whip out any sudden name changes for the rest of her kids.