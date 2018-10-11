Kristen Stewart & Noah Centineo Look Nothing Like Original ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Heartthrobs: See Makeovers

They’re Peter Kavinsky and Bella Swan no more! On the set of the new ‘Charlie’s Angels’ movie, Noah Centineo and Kristen Stewart looked gritty and tough, the complete opposite from the roles that made them famous!

The old Kristen Stewart, 28, can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because it looks like this new, hardcore Kristen beat her up and stole her wallet so she’d have money for smokes. The Twilight actress looked completely different from Bella in the first set photos from the upcoming Charlie’s Angels shoot. With blonde streaks in her hair and a cigarette behind her ear, Kristen’s character looked like she was in need of a cup of coffee and a twelve-hour nap. Noah Centineo, 22, was also a little RATE – “Rough Around The Edges.” The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star looked a little shaggy and unshaven, a departure from the role from his star-making Netflix film.

Ella Balinska, 22, was also on set, shooting a scene that had her wield a gun while popping up through a car’s sunroof. Currently, Noah, Ella and Kristen’s characters are unknown, but from first glance, they look pretty dangerous. It’s quite a departure from the days of Twilight and The Fosters for Kristen and Noah. Fans will have to wait until September 2019 release to see them in action, but we can expect for killer pics like this in the meantime.

It also seems that this upcoming movie is going to be a completely different tone from the two Charlie’s Angels movies of the early 2000s. Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” Kristen Stewart told Variety in September. She said that the movie “is still gonna be fun and ‘Charlie’s Angels’-y, but will also be current and modern.”

“God, it’s so funny. I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it’s not such a bad thing,” she added. “It’s kind of like a ‘woke’ version. … There’s a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun. But nowadays, if you see a woman in combat, everything should be completely and utterly within their ability.” She also said that instead of just three Angels, there will be a whole network of “women across the entire globe are connected and helping each other.” That would explain how Elizabeth Banks, Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart are all cast as “Bosley.”