Kris Vs. Kendall Jenner: Who Rocked High-Waisted Leather Pants In NYC Better? See Pics

Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner are all about their fall fashion! They both chose to wear killer leather looks while out in NYC, but – who did it better?

Twinning! Kris Jenner, 62, and Kendall Jenner, 22, both slipped into a pair of leather pants this week, and we have to admit: they killed it! The two Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars embraced the fall weather in New York City, and flaunted matching leather looks as they hit the streets. The mother-daughter duo further proved their looks were right on par with one another, and each chose to wear pants that were high-waisted! Did these two ladies plan this?

If anyone knows how to rock a high-waisted pant, it’s Kendall. The model’s mile long legs 100% did this look justice, and her leather pants, paired with a skull-print blouse made her look bad to the bone! The star’s leather pants featured a flair bottom, and lace-up detailing around the waistline. Plus, the pants featured zippered pocketed on both sides. The skin-tight, sexy look showed off the model’s trim torso perfectly!

Meanwhile, momager Kris wore an equally as daring leather look on Oct. 10, as she rocked a pair of Givenchy pants that featured a glossy green hue. The relaxed-fitting pair of pants loosely clung to the reality star’s body, but were paired with a skin-tight turtleneck top. Kris wisely chose to keep her accessories for the bold ensemble, rocking only a pair of wayfarer shades, sleek black pumps and a simple watch on her wrist. Kris smiled confidently as she hit the streets in her leather look, and also kept a black blazer draped over her shoulders in the cool New York City weather.

Kendall and Kris spent their fair share of time together during their trip to NYC. On the day Kendall wore her leather look, Kris was right behind her, getting ready for a night on the town with her daughter. However, Kendall was nowhere to be seen on the night Kris stole the spotlight in her leather number. In her place, was Corey Gamble, 37, Kris’ long-time beau. Although these two ladies both opted to wear leather ensembles during their trip to the big apple, it’s hard to say who did it better. Kendall looked chic as ever in her leather number, but Kris commanded attention with her choice too!