Kourtney Kardashian Isn’t Ready To Be Friends With Scott Disick’s GF Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship is going strong, but don’t expect her and Kourtney Kardashian to suddenly become BFFs. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why it’ll be a while before Kourt’s gets friendly with Sofia.

It’s been over a year since Scott Disick, 35, was first spotted cuddling with Sofia Richie, 20, and despite the 15-year-age gap, the relationship between these two remains solid. Similarly, despite their past problems, Scott and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, remain close – especially since they have three kids together. As Scott and Sofia get closer to their 2-year anniversary, will Kourt and Sofia put aside their differences and become the best of besties? Nope. “Kourtney is definitely not prepared to build a friendship with Sofia at this point,” a source close to Kourt EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She is still adjusting to the idea that Sofia spends time with her kids and that has been hard for her to accept at times.”

“Kourtney respects Scott’s relationship with Sofia but it has taken some getting used to with this being Scott’s first serious relationship since they split,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “She knows Scott would love for everyone to get along, but Kourtney and Scott have too much history and it’s going to take more time for the women in his life to have a relationship separate from him. However, Kourtney always want to put their kids first and as long as Sofia treats them well, she is ok with Scott bringing her around them.”

Similar to how Kourt is uneasy about taking Sofia out for coffee or inviting her over for wine, Sofia has similar reservations for how Scott always seems to be hanging around his baby mama. While Sofia’s confident in her relationship with Scott, and she knows that his kids come first, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she’s struggling “when it comes to how close Scott is to Kourtney.” Perhaps that’s why she posed in a sexy one-piece at the start of October? It could have been a subtle reminder to her boyfriend.

Perhaps it’s for the best that Kourt and Sofia aren’t BFFs? Scott really isn’t that thrilled that Kourtney’s dating Luka Sabbat, 20. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been spending a lot of time with the young model, prompting Scott to refer to her as a “cougar” and a “sugar momma.” He also thinks that Kourt is seeing Luka as a way to compete for “the youngest lover.” Gross.