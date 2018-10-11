Khloe Kardashian ‘Considering Taking A Break’ From Tristan Thompson As NBA Season Begins

With the NBA season upon us, Khloe Kardashian is growing weary that Tristan Thompson will be unfaithful again — and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s even considering temporarily ending their relationship.

Khloe Kardashian stayed with Tristan Thompson after he was caught cheating on her earlier this year, but now that another NBA season has begun, she’s getting increasingly worried that the same thing will happen again. “Khloe is torn over her feelings for Tristan, and she is seriously considering taking a break in their relationship as the NBA season is about to start,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a lot of love for Tristan, so she’s not yet ready to break up with him for good, but she is confused. She wants things to work out, and is really emotional while trying to decide what is best for them.”

It’s no surprise that Khloe would be worried. After all, Tristan was unfaithful while he was on the road without her during last year’s NBA season. However, now, Khloe has her adorable daughter, True Thompson, to think about, rather than just herself. “She feels like she doesn’t know if she can deal with constantly worrying about what Tristan is doing,” our source explains. “She wants to stay near family in Calabasas, so she is thinking that taking a break from Tristan during the season might be the healthiest thing for both of them.”

Khloe hasn’t pulled the plug on the relationship yet, though — she was spotted in Cleveland, Tristan’s home base, this week, so she appears to still be giving this romance a shot for the time being. However, multiple reports have surfaced recently that suggest there’s definitely trouble in paradise.

“She is struggling with trusting him to be on his own around other women when she isn’t there,” an insider told E! News, adding that Khloe is “still very much insecure” about her relationship during the NBA season. It’s going to be a long few months!