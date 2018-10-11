Kate Middleton Takes A Page Out Of Meghan Markle’s Style Book With Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Kate Middleton has done it again! The royal style star stunned in a look we’ve seen Meghan Markle rocking recently, too! The Duchess of Cambridge wore an off-the-shoulder dress and we’re loving it!

Kate Middleton may be using her new sister-in-law as a style inspiration! The duchess was spotted out for a visit to the V&M Museum in west London wearing an Erdem mini dress with a bateau neckline. The flirtatious, off-the-shoulder style is one we’ve seen Meghan Markle wear in her few months as an official royal, too! Recall, she turned heads in a shoulder-baring blush pink dress by Carolina Herrera earlier this year at the Trooping the Colour. Kate’s check-printed dress featured fringe on the edges and an embellished brooch was also a subtle nod to the Queen! Erdem’s Spring/Summer 2018 line was inspired by the monarch, herself, and the dress is from that collection!

Kate matched the tweed dress with a pair of burgundy velvet pumps and added a burgundy belt to the look. She also rocked her signature, perfectly-in-place blowout and wore $1,220 crystal and pearl embellished hoop earrings, also by Erdem. This was Kate’s first visit to the museum since becoming a Royal Patron, and is her second royal engagement since returning to her duties after being on maternity leave! It definitely seems like she took a page out of Meghan’s style book, as the Duchess of Sussex has just toed the line of royal fashion protocol with her ‘subtly sexy’ off-the shoulder outfits. In addition to her blush pink Carolina Herrera dress, Meghan also work a shoulder-baring look by Theory during a visit to Cardiff. While both women are always appropriate, we love seeing them push these fashion boundaries!

The talk of the week is what will Meghan and Kate wear to Princess Eugenie‘s wedding on Friday, Oct. 12! If Kate’s past fashion choices show us anything, we think she may opt to recycle a style, just like she did for Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding!