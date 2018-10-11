Kanye Slams Hillary Clinton At Trump Meeting: Insists ‘There Needs To Be Male Energy In Oval Office’

Kanye Wes went a shocking rant in the Oval Office, stating that there needs to be a male president. Wearing a MAGA hat makes him feel like he has ‘superpowers’! We have more of the rant here.

Following wife Kim Kardashian‘s lead, Kanye West, 41, met with President Donald Trump, 72, and his son-in-law/senior advisor, Jared Kushner, 37, on October 11. But prior to their lunch, Kanye went on a fascinating and truly shocking, 10-minute rant in the Oval Office in front of the president and the press pool. His rant was so intense that even Trump seemed intimidated and was left speechless. At the top of his soliloquy, Kanye said that putting on his MAGA hat — which he wore to the meeting — made him “feel like Superman,” and that while he loved Hillary Clinton, there needs to be “male energy” in the White House. He felt more connected to Trump because Clinton’s slogan during the presidential race was “I’m With Her”. Yikes.

“My dad and mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I’m married to a family (the Kardashians) where, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy. It’s beautiful, though,” he said. He became more and more belligerent, explaining that he wanted the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery, struck down. His reasoning: “13 is an unlucky number. They don’t have 13th floors in building, do they?” He criticized people who say that he can’t be conservative or Trump because he’s black, yelling at reporters that President Trump isn’t racist. At one point, he stood up and gave the president a huge hug, saying, “I love this guy.” When reporters tried to ask him more questions, he yelled, “I don’t answer questions as simple soundbites. You are tasting a fine wine.”

Trump and Kanye are now supposed to sit down for lunch at the White House to discuss “manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago,” per White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Kenya in the Oval Office, right now pic.twitter.com/rBblM0jFOZ — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) October 11, 2018

That wasn’t Kanye’s only agenda at the White House that day. He joined other artists (who support Trump) like Kid Rock to attend the signing of the Music Modernization Act. The act updates copyright law for the digital and streaming era, and is intended to accomplish three things: ensure songwriters and artists receive royalties on songs recorded by 1972; royalties for music producers; updating licensing and royalty rules for streaming services to pay rights-holders faster. Music industry officials are praising the act as “historic,” according to our sister site Rolling Stone.

Kanye has drawn ire lately for his public support of Trump, most recently through his tirade on Saturday Night Live. After the show went off-air, he effectively held the cast hostage onstage while he wore a MAGA hat announced his plans to run for presidency. He ranted about his support for Trump, saying, “It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago,” he said. “We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now … If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies.” Trump was all about it, tweeting that Kanye was “leading the charge” for Trump supporters.

Jimmy Kimmel joked on the October 9 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the topics of the meeting would “include prison reform, gang violence and how good it feels to unload like a maniac on Twitter.” Well… he wasn’t wrong. “In this country the stars are lining up perfectly, and they are in perfect alignment, because on Thursday the doors of the White House will open to welcome none other than Kanye West. Now there’s a devil’s triangle for you, huh?”