Kanye West’s Controversial White House Rant: Read 10-Minute Rant Dissing Hillary, Racism, & Mental Health

Kanye West went on a long, rambling rant while meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Read a full transcript of his speech here.

Well, that happened. Mr. West went to Washington today, and in a rare moment in the history of the Trump administration, Kanye West actually upstaged President Donald Trump for several minute-long rants. He talked about mental illness; he talked about creating a school where you could play basketball while doing math at the same time; he dropped the word “motherf***er” in the Oval Office. It was pretty eventful.

Here’s a transcript of one of his rants:

Kanye West: People expect that if you’re black you have to be Democrat. I have conversations that basically said that welfare is the reason why a lot of black people end up being Democrat. First of all, it’s a limit to the amount of jobs. So, the fathers lose the jobs, and they say, ‘We’ll give you more money for having more kids in your home,’ and then we got rid of the mental health institutes in the ’80s and ’90s, and the prison rates just shot up. And now you have Chi-raq, people call it Chi-raq. Actually, our murder rate is going down by 20 percent every year. I just talked to the superintendent. I met with Michael Sacks, Rahm [Emmanuel]‘s right hand man.

I think it’s the bravery that helps you beat this game called life. You know, they try to scare me to not wear this hat. My own friends. But this hat, it gives me power in a way. My dad and my mom separated, so I didn’t have a lot of male energy in my home. And, also, I’m married to a family that, you know, not a lot of male energy going on. It’s beautiful, though! I love Hillary. I love everyone. But the campaign “I’m With Her” just didn’t make me feel, as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son. It was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman. That’s my favorite super hero. And you made a Superman cape. And also as a guy that looks up to you, that looks up to Ralph Lauren, that looks up to American industry guys, non-political, no bullsh*t, put the beep on it, however you want to do it, five seconds delay. And just goes in and gets it done.

Right now, you gave me the heart to go to Adidas, because at Adidas, when I went in in 2015, we were a $14 billion company losing $2 billion a year. Now we have a $38 billion market cap. It’s called the Yeezy effect. And I went to Casper, I had a meeting in Chicago, and I said, “You had to bring manufacturing on shore, not even shore, into the core.” It’s not about the borders, it’s about the core of Adidas. And Chicago is the core of Middle America. And we have to make Middle America strong. So I had the balls, because I had enough balls to put on this hat… I mean, this Adidas thing made be a billionaire. And I could have lost $200 million walking away from that deal. But even with that, I knew it was more important to take the chance of walking away from that deal than to have no fathers in Chicago with no homes. And when we do have prison reformation, because it’s habilitation, no rehabilitation because we didn’t have habilities [sic] in the first place. We didn’t have anyone who taught us, that didn’t teach us, exactly, “we ain’t have no one to taught us,” right, so it’s more important than any specific deal, than anything, that we bring jobs into America. And that we provide a transition of mental health, and American education curriculum that Jim has worked on. Larry Hoover also has a curriculum that he has worked on, Montessori curriculums that we’ve worked on. We Works has a beautiful curriculum. The Waldorf establishment has a curriculum. We have mediation, there’s a lot of things affecting our mental health that makes us do crazy things that puts us back into that trap door called the 13th Amendment.

I did say abolish, with the hat on, because why would you keep stuff around that’s a trap door. If you’re building a floor, the Constitution is the base of our industry, right, of our country, of our company. Would you build a trap door that if you mess up, if accidentally something happens, you fall and you end up next to the Unabomber. You’ve got to remove all of that trap door out of the relationship, the four gentlemen that wrote the 13th Amendment… And I think the way the universe works is perfect, we don’t have thirteen floors, do we? You know, so the four gentlemen that wrote the 13th Amendment didn’t look like the people they were amending. Also at that point it was illegal for blacks to read or African-Americans to read, so that meant if you actually read that amendment, you get locked up and turned into a slave again. What I think is we don’t need sentences, we need pardons. We need to talk to people.

I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was connected with a neuropsychologist that worked with athletes in the NBA and the NFL. And he looked at my brain, equal on three parts, I’m gonna go ahead and drop some bombs on you — 98 percentile IQ test. I had a 75 percentile of all human beings, but it was counting eight numbers backwards (unintelligible) so I’m going to work on that one. The other ones — 98 percent. Tesla. Freud. So he said that I actually wasn’t bipolar, I had sleep deprivation, which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now where I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name. So all this power that I got, and I’m taking my son to the Sox game and all that, I wouldn’t be able to remember his name. From a misdiagnosis. So we can empower the pharmaceuticals and make more money. That’s one thing, I’ve never stepped into a situation where I didn’t make people more money. So we can empower pharmaceuticals; we can empower our industries; we can empower our factories; we can not only bring Adidas on shore, we can bring FoxComm and set up a factory I think in Minnesota…

Donald Trump: Wisconsin.

Kanye West: Yeah, Wisconsin. They have 4,000 jobs. People making $53,000 a year, and one of things we have to set is Ford to have the highest design, the dopest cars, the most amazing-… I don’t really say “dope.” I don’t say negative words and try to flip them. We just positive, lovely, divine, universal words. So the flyest, freshest, most amazing cars, and what we want to start with is, I brought a gift with me right here. (Kanye takes out his phone) This right here is the iPlane 1. It’s a hydrogen-powered airplane. And this is what our president should be flying in. Look at this, Jerry.

Donald Trump: We’ll get rid of Airforce One. Can we get rid of Airforce One? No, you don’t like that, do ya?

Kanye West: Well, we’re going to have Apple, an American company, work on this plane with. But you know what I don’t like, what I need Saturday Night Live to improve on or I need the liberals to improve on is if he don’t look good, we don’t look good. This is our president.

Donald Trump: That’s true.

Kanye West: He has to be the freshest, the flyest, the flyest planes, the best factories. And we have to make our core be empowered. We have to bring jobs into America because our best export is entertainment and ideas. But we make everything in China and not in America, then we’re cheating on our country. And we’re putting people in positions to have to do illegal things to end up in the cheapest factory ever: the prison system.

Donald Trump: I’ll tell you what, that was pretty impressive.