Kanye West Jumps On Table & Gives Rambling Surprise Speech At Apple Store After Trump Meeting

Kanye West literally jumped on a table at an Apple Store & delivered yet another pro-Trump rant! Here’s what he said!

Kanye West can’t stop, won’t stop with his pro-Trump rants. First, he gave a rambling, 10-minute long monologue at the Oval Office, and then after that, he went to a Washington, D.C.-based Apple Store and jumped on a table for yet another speech. CNN’s own Caroline Kelly was at the scene, and she tweeted the following quote from his table-based rant: “…It hurts us as people, specifically black people, the idea, because we say, was America ever great for us? So we made a updated hat that said, ‘I Make America Great,’ and Trump wore the hat so he is open to adjusting and listening.” Watch his latest, Apple Store rant below.

In his speech he gave at the White House, Kanye talked about… a lot of things as you can imagine. But one comment he made about Hillary Clinton in particular had quite a lot of fans up in arms. “I love Hillary,” Kanye said. “I love everyone. But the campaign ‘I’m With Her’ just didn’t make me feel, as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son. It was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman.”

While he was busy jumping on tables, other celebs were concerned that Kanye was jumping the shark. As you might expect, not everyone was on board with Kanye’s meeting with Trump. In fact, T.I. slammed his former collaborator in an Instagram post, in which he wrote, “You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level &I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak, & inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!! I’m a true believer in ‘It ain’t what you do,it’s how you do it.’ And this sh*t is regurgitating🤮! At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you.”

