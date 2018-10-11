Justin Bieber ‘Worried’ About Selena Gomez’s Health & ‘Feels Bad’ For Her — Will He Reach Out?

Justin Bieber wants his ex Selena Gomez to get all the help she needs! A source close to Justin told HL EXCLUSIVELY whether he’ll reach out to her or not.

Justin Bieber is very concerned with Selena Gomez‘s well-being following her emotional breakdown that ha. “He feels bad that she is going through all the stuff she is going through,” a source close to Justin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He hope’s she gets the help she needs. Justin is worried about Selena’s health and well-being, but won’t reach out anytime soon.”

When it comes down to it, he wants to honor her comfortability during this tough time — and that means keeping his distance. “He wants to respect her space and give her room to heal and plus he wants to be sensitive to Hailey,” our source went on to say. We reported earlier how Justin broke down in tears in a car ride with his fiancee Hailey Baldwin. While Hailey looked on, the singer seemed to wipe tears from his eyes — just days after news of Selena’s hospitalization and emotional breakdown.

According to reports, Selena’s breakdown happened after she was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles undergoing a procedure for her low white blood cell count. Apparently, she tried ripping her IV out of her arm, and had a meltdown in the process. As of right now, she’s reportedly receiving help at an East Coast facility.

We reported before Selena’s breakdown that Justin is as resolved as ever about marrying Hailey. “Justin feels confident in his decision to marry Hailey, he is not having second thoughts, no way,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “He would never even entertain the idea of a divorce or annulment, not now or ever. While he made his vows privately, he is taking them to heart and is dedicated to loving Hailey for the rest of his life.”