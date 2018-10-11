Justin Bieber Sandwiches Himself Between Hailey Baldwin & Ex Kourtney K In Awkward Pic

When the Biebs and Hailey Baldwin attended their friend’s birthday bash, there were no hard feelings as they partied alongside Justin’s ex, Kourtney K!

Justin Bieber, 24, certainly has no hard feelings when it comes to his former flame, Kourtney Kardashian, 39. The friendly exes put any hard feelings behind them on Oct. 10 and partied it up alongside Hailey Baldwin, 21, who is reportedly legally married to the Canadian songwriter! Everyone was in good spirits while attending the 40th birthday bash of their friend and church pastor, Judah Smith. Justin and Hailey recently attended the birthday of Judah’s wife, Chelsea, on July 18 so it’s no wonder they made an appearance this time around too. Not only did this awkward trio seem to get along great, but they even happily posed in a group photo together – with Justin sandwiched right in the middle of the ladies.

The “No Brainer” hitmaker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to make amends as Justin was all smiles next to Hailey, with Kourtney kneeling by his side. The leggy supermodel apparently had no issue with Justin in such close quarters with his rumored ex as she gave a kissy face to the flashing camera. To make matters more awkward, the birthday party also took to the sea on a boat so there was nowhere to escape even if things got ugly! There was a huge group of Judah’s friends and churchgoers that attended the party with one partygoer, Naomi Jean, sharing another group photo with Justin playfully posing. “When your friend turns 40 you turn up on a yacht. Duh!” she captioned the Instagram pic. Lucky for Justin, there was no drama and his leading lady got along just fine with the reality star.

This whole situation is ironic, considering that Kourtney used to be the one Justin attended church events with! Although they never confirmed their romance, the pair were linked back in 2015 after they were seen partying together and enjoying a late night hotel rendezvous. The Grammy winner and the mother-of-three were even seen out together as recently as 2017, and attended a Hillsong Church service in Hollywood, which is now the same exact church he frequents with Hailey!

What makes this current situation even more awkward is that, in 2016, Justin shared a picture on Instagram of him hanging out with Hailey at the beach. That photo may have caused a snag in his budding romance with Kourtney. “I’ve known him since I was so young – since I was like 13 – and we’ve just been good friends over the years,” Hailey told E! News at the time, slapping down any suggestion that she was Justin’s latest love interest. “We have just stayed close and there’s nothing more to it than that.” Either way, the threesome clearly quashed any beef they may or may not have had.