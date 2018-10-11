Justin Bieber’s Friends Comfort Him After News Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Breakdown’ Goes Public

Justin Bieber was photographed looking somber in the arms of his friends on the same day news broke that Selena Gomez suffered a reported ‘mental breakdown.’ See the photos of his friends comforting him after his ex’s health issues.

They say a picture tells a thousand words. Justin Bieber, 24, was photographed being comforted by friends as he left a church service on Wednesday, October 10. — This was the same night reports claimed Selena Gomez, 26, has suffered an “emotional breakdown” and was seeking mental health treatment. Bieber was spotted looking somber as his friends supported him with hugs near his vehicle.

JB appeared upset as he embraced with three unidentified friends, following the church service. He wore an oversized pink hooded sweatshirt, and hid his faced with his long blonde locks. The singer was without his fiancee, Hailey Baldwin, 21. — See one of the first photos of Justin following the news of his ex’s health issues.

News of Selena’s alleged “emotional breakdown” broke on October 11. The “Wolves” singer was reportedly hospitalized twice in the last weeks, according to TMZ, who first broke the news. The first time was for complications due to her lupus and kidney transplant, which she underwent in the summer of 2017. And, the second time was for a reported emotional breakdown because she was overwhelmed by her health issues, combined with her anxiety and depression.

Justin Bieber hugs friends outside a church service on Wednesday evening, October 10.

Sel reportedly became overwhelmed with emotion after an alarmingly low white blood cell count in the wake of her kidney transplant. After seeking treatment for the unexpected health issue, it apparently persisted, which threw her into a downward spiral emotionally, according to the report.

Selena is currently at an East Coast psychiatric facility and is reportedly receiving dialectical behavior therapy (DBT). — A cognitive behavioral therapy that attempts to change negative thinking patterns.

Ahead of her reported breakdown, Selena revealed that she was taking a break from social media. “Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi,” she posted online, September 23, revealing she was stepping away from her accounts. Before leaving social media, Selena did an Instagram Live, where she answered fan questions, and said that depression had consumed her life for five years.

Sel was recently at the center of negative comments online, after her ex, JB got engaged to Hailey Baldwin. Ever since he proposed back in July, all eyes have been on Sel. JB popped the question while he was in the Bahamas with Hailey, who he was only dating for a few weeks before then. However, they had been off and on for years, in between his relationship with Selena.

Sel and JB, on the other hand, met back in 2009, and had a serious, but tumultuous on-and-off relationship for years after that. They rekindled their years-long romance back in October 2017, following Selena’s health issues and her split from The Weeknd. But, they later called it quits for good in March 2018.