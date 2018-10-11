Jessica Simpson Rocks Six Inch Heels While Six Months Pregnant In NYC — See Pics

Fashion never takes a break — not even when you’ve got a massive baby bump! Pregnant Jessica Simpson just sported some seriously fab footwear. See for yourself!

What happened to her swollen feet? Just one day after Jessica Simpson, 38, iced her toes with a bag of frozen potatoes, the pregnant actress stepped out of her Manhattan hotel wearing sky-high heels. Her feet somehow looked anything but swollen strapped into the six-inchers! In fact, if her budding baby bump hadn’t been on full display in a tight black dress, we never would have guessed that the mother of two had a third on the way. Wearing a lace coat, black sunnies and her blonde waves loose around her face, Jessica looked absolutely stunning!

She could have fooled us, but we love that she has let fans follow along with every aspect of her pregnancy journey since she announced that she was expecting — from swollen toes to sweet cravings. Jessica even admitted that she had to pee countless times on her flight into NYC. “I’m surprised I look like I’ve got it together after getting up to go to the bathroom 40 times on my flight,” she captioned a smoldering black and white selfie. She has given her followers both sides of the coin as the glam celeb in impossibly high heels, who also ices her feet with potatoes. We love the balance! It’s so refreshing.

Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, 39, already have two children together — Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5. They’re so excited for their third, even though she once admitted she got an IUD because they wanted to stop at two.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she captioned her shocking announcement back in September. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.” Jessica’s been showing off her baby bump ever since!