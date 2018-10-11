Jenna Dewan Is All Smiles At LAX In 1st Pics Since Channing Tatum & Jessie J Dating News

Jenna Dewan was all smiles at LAX on Thursday, October 11 following the news that her ex Channing Tatum is dating singer, Jessie J! Jenna seemed unfazed by the dating news just 6 months after her split with the actor! — See the first photos!

Channing who? …. Jenna Dewan, 37, was spotted at LAX looking fresh-faced and happy amid reports claiming her ex, Channing Tatum, 38, is dating Jessie J, 30. The actress and World Of Dance host appeared unfazed by the media frenzy surrounding her ex, donning a huge smile as she made her way through the airport. — See the first photo of Jenna after the news, below!

The brunette beauty looked casual and cool for her flight in blue jeans and a camel-colored, long-sleeve sweater. She wore a black cross body bag, and pointed, black boots. Jenna accessorized with some fashionable statement pieces — a gold metal designer belt and cool black shades with silver hardware. She wore her hair down with subtle waves, and even added a pop of color with a red/pink lip.

News about a romance between Channing and Jessie broke on October 11. However, the two have reportedly been seeing one another for two months. In fact, the actor and singer were first spotted together playing a round of mini golf in Seattle on October 6, according to a Twitter user. “Lol they were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like 👀,” the fan wrote, who also noted that the apparent new couple was with “a bodyguard and a few other people.”

Jenna and Channing announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage, on April 2. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement, which was shared on their Twitter and Instagram pages. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

The two met on set of Step Up back in 2006, where they played lovers. Jenna and Channing later tied the knot in 2009, and welcomed their daughter, Everly, now 5, four years later.

In an interview after their split, Jenna reflected on the last year of her life, and also opened up about her new single status. “Everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be OK with however that looks,” the World Of Dance host explained to Women’s Health in the magazine’s September cover story for its Global Naked Issue.

“I did a lot of work healing from the inside out, becoming more in touch with my womanly power. It was always, ‘I’m a dancer,’ or ‘I’m married,’ or ‘I’m an actress.’ Over the last couple of years, it became about learning about myself.”