Georgia HS Football Player, 16, Tragically Dies From ‘Traumatic Brain Injury’ After Collapsing On Field

Dylan Thomas, a Georgia High School football player, died from a traumatic brain injury after collapsing during a game last month. The coroner has released new details regarding the 16-year-old’s tragic death.

Dylan Thomas, 16, fell in the third quarter of a Sept. 28 football game between the Pike County Pirates and Peach County High School, according to CNN. The linebacker needed assistance standing up, but he was responsive and told trainers he had lost feeling in his left leg. The Georgia high school football player’s condition began worsening about 7 minutes after he was taken off the field, the coroner revealed.The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital nearby and later transferred to another in Atlanta. The Pike County coroner said in a Oct. 9 statement that Dylan died on Sept. 30 from a cardiac arrest as a result of a “traumatic brain injury due to or as a consequence of a closed head injury.” Dylan had undergone at least 40 hours of surgery, medical testing, and other life-saving measures before his tragic death.

No autopsy was performed on Dylan because his injuries were documented at the hospital, the coroner’s statement noted. He was in “great physical shape” and no pre-existing medical condition were detected. The doctors who worked on Dylan “described to Dylan’s parents the nature of the injury as an anomaly, requiring the perfect amount of pressure on the perfect spot at the perfect angle,” according to the statement.

Dylan was laid to rest on Oct. 4 and hundreds attended the service. “The loss of Dylan will now force us to strengthen our hearts,” teammate Jordan Holley said, according to CNN. “We may not be the fastest, strongest or best team in our region and we may not win another game this season, but moving forward there’s not a single high school team in the United States that has more heart than us right now.” Dylan’s team went on to beat Rutland High School the next day 48-2.