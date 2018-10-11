Drake Throws A Latin Street Party & Raps In Spanish In New ‘Mia’ Video W/ Bad Bunny

It’s a party! Drake is bringing the good vibes in his new hit ‘Mia’ with Bad Bunny, & he even raps in Spanish throughout the track!

Things are really heating up in the “Mia” music video! Drake, 31, and Bad Bunny, 24, teamed up for the ultimate Latin music collab, and fans cannot get over Drizzy’s impressive Spanish skills! In the video, released on Oct. 11, the two musicians take to the streets to throw an epic party, full of gorgeous ladies, flowing drinks, and sexy dance moves. Drake doesn’t miss a beat as he raps in Spanish, and the song screams feel-good summer vibes through and through. Though this marks Drake’s first time working with the Latin trap star, he previously sang in Spanish on last year’s Romeo Santos single “Odio.”

Fans have been patiently waiting for the collab for the two hit-makers. “We spoke about everything,” Bad Bunny told Billboard of his recording sessions with Drake back in May. “I don’t speak English well, but after a few drinks you can speak any language. We spoke about music, basketball, everything.” These two became fast friends! Be sure to catch the full video above.

The buzz surrounding the new track isn’t the only time Drake has made headlines this week. In a new preview for LBJ’s HBO series, The Shop, Drizzy spoke to Lebron James about his career trajectory. “I think maybe one of my biggest concerns in my career is just to figure out how to exit gracefully,” Drake said in the clip. “I’ve watched people overstay their welcome, and I just don’t ever want to be that guy that’s addicted to the feeling of victory, addicted to the emotion of people digesting something that they love, and get to the point I’m just feeding them something and they’re just like, ‘Yeah…’”Well, here’s to hoping retirement doesn’t come anytime soon for Drake!