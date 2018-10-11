Don Lemon Slams Kanye West As An ‘Embarrassment’: His Mom Is ‘Rolling Over In Her Grave’

After Kanye West’s love filled hugfest with Donald Trump, CNN anchor Don Lemon claims his late mom Donda is ‘rolling over in her grave’ over her son’s ‘hard to watch’ Oval Office behavior.

CNN anchor Don Lemon is livid over Kanye West‘s rambling ten minute praise session in front of President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Oct. 11. At one point the 41-year-old rapper even got up and gave the tycoon a bear hug. A slew of media was present for Kanye’s hype session with the president and it’s sickening to Don. He couldn’t even wait until his prime time CNN show to discuss it, telling Wolf Blitzer, “Listen, I have no animosity for Kanye West. I’m just going to be honest and I may get in a lot of trouble for it. I actually feel bad for him. What I saw was a minstrel show today.”

“Him in front of all these white people, mostly white people, embarrassing himself and embarrassing Americans, but mostly African-Americans, because every one of them is sitting either at home or with their phones, watching this, cringing,” he continued. “I couldn’t even watch it. I had to turn the television off because it was so hard to watch,” claiming the president is “using and exploiting” a person who clearly ‘needs help‘.

Don wishes the meeting between the two had been private and not such a highly covered event. “We need to take the cameras away from Kanye and from a lot of this craziness that happens in the White House because it is not normal and we need to stop sitting here pretending that it’s normal,” Don explained. “This was an embarrassment. Kanye’s mother is rolling over in her grave.” Ye’s beloved mother Donda passed away after complications from plastic surgery in 2007.

Don claimed to have texted a friend of Kanye’s late mom Donda West in Chicago to see what she thought of Kanye’s over the top love for Trump in their Oval Office session. He said she responded “Donda would be embarrassed by this. She was would be terribly disturbed by this and Kanye has not been the same since his mother died.” Don added that Kanye “needs a father figure to help him” but that Trump is not the right man. Yeezy grew up apart from his dad Ray after he and Donda split when Kanye was just a child and he grew up in Chicago with his mom.

Kanye used profanity on numerous occasions and Don thinks we’re all witnessing a major meltdown. “We’re watching someone’s demise in front of our eyes,” Don added. “Can you imagine if President Barack Obama had Kanye West or any rapper or any person, entertainer in the oval office who said ‘MF’? Can you imagine? Everybody’s heads would be exploding. Not just over at Fox News, not just the conservatives, everybody’s heads would be exploding saying, what’s happening?” These are strange times indeed.