Dakota Johnson Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumors: WTF Is Really Going On?

Three days after wild rumors broke that Dakota Johnson is pregnant with Chris Martin’s child, the actress set the record straight on what’s really going on. Watch here!

Dakota Johnson showed up to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an interview airing Oct. 11…and she looked FAR from pregnant, despite recent rumors that she’s expecting her first child with Chris Martin. Of course, that’s because she’s NOT pregnant at all. Her rep had already confirmed this news earlier in the week, but Dakota broke her silence for the first time during the Ellen interview. “The only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas,” Dakota joked. “But not any babies.”

The pregnancy rumors broke on Oct. 8. It all started after an Oct. 7 party at Chris’ house, which included pink and blue balloons. There was immediate speculation that this was a gender reveal party, but Dakota explained to Ellen that it was just a bash for her Oct. 4 birthday. Clearly, there was no sign of a bump during the interview, as Dakota showed off her super thin frame in a white skit and tight black top. Meanwhile, even though there’s no baby on the way, Chris and Dakota are going strong after a year of dating.

In fact, even though Dakota is very private about the relationship, Ellen even got her to dish about her man a little bit during the interview. Ellen joked with Dakota about not getting an invite to her birthday bash, pointing out that Dakota was at her party earlier this year, and Dakota joked that she was only invited as Chris’ arm candy.

Back in September, Chris and Dakota proved they’re very much in healthy relationship by getting a permanent symbol of love for one another — matching tattoos! Fans noticed that they were both sporting new infinity symbols with x’s in one of the loops, so even without either of them ever speaking out about the romance, it’s very evident they’re an item!