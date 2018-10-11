Claire Holt: ‘The Originals’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Husband Andrew Joblon — See Sweet Announcement

Claire and Andrew may have tied the knot this summer, but they’re already growing their family! We’re so excited for the happy couple. Take a look at Claire’s baby bump!

We weren’t expecting this news so soon, but we are NOT complaining. Claire Holt, 30, took to Instagram on Oct. 11 to announce that she and new husband Andrew Joblon, 35, were expecting their first child together. The couple, who got married in August, flaunted The Originals‘ star’s baby bump in an adorable photo. Wearing matching smiles on their faces, Claire and Andrew both cradled her bump. The mom-to-be wore a curve-hugging navy blue dress, while her husband sported a blue button-down. Hinting at the sex of the baby, perhaps? To make the sweet picture impossibly sweeter, their dog was cuddled up in between them. Aw!

Claire absolutely melted our hearts with her length caption, as well. “My heart is bursting,” she said. “I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn’t feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude. You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today. I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I’ve felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support — I can’t wait to share this journey with you.”

While Andrew hasn’t posted anything on his own account yet, we can’t wait to see what he has to say.

It’s really inspiring to see Claire opening up about her March miscarriage in the face of this exciting news. She already seems like a pregnant celeb who’s going to let fans follow along every step of the way — through both the good and the bad — as she begins this new chapter. We’re ready for all the baby bump pictures!