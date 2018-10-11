Channing Tatum & Jessie J: Fans Think They Hinted At Secret Romance On Social Media Weeks Ago

New tweets and Instagram clues pointing to Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s rumored romance has surfaced! The original report of their relationship broke on Oct. 10.

There’s more evidence of Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s rumored relationship after the original report surfaced on Oct. 10. Thanks to diligent social media stalking, fans have have dug up clues that went over (almost) everyone’s heads. Rewind to a month ago from today, Sept. 11, and Jessie tweeted a wink to the Magic Mike franchise! Under a picture in only her underwear and sports bra, she wrote, “After this picture was taken I put ‘Pony’ on and danced around my hotel room like a lunatic.” Channing strip-teased to Ginuwine’s song in Magic Mike and the film’s successor, Magic Mike XXL. Just under a week later, the hunky 38-year-old actor left some telling emojis on Jessie’s Instagram Live Session on Sept. 16 — the tongue sticking out emoji, followed by three smiling faces with their hands in the air!

Flash forward to October, and fans spotted Channing at two concerts for Jessie’s The R.O.S.E. Tour: the Oct. 6 stop in Seattle, and the Oct. 8 stop in Salt Lake City! Three spectators, one of which was at the Seattle concert, tweeted about Channing’s visit to the Washington city. One fan claimed to catch Channing and Jessie at the same bar together, tweeting on Oct. 5, “Channing Tatum and Jessie J are in the same bar as me and I just tried to take a picture and his body guard stop me quicker than I could focus my camera.” Another fan went into details about Channing and Jessie’s supposed trip to a mini golf course on Oct. 6. “Lol they were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like 👀,” the fan wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Channing and Jessie have reportedly been seeing one another for two months, according to the original report from Us Weekly. The “Domino” singer was last publicly linked to singer Luke James, whom she broke up with in October of 2015, while Channing announced his split from Jenna Dewan in April after a nine-year marriage. They released a joint statement following their decision to retract their vows. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the beginning of the statement read.

After this picture was taken I put “Pony” on and danced around my hotel room like a lunatic 🔋🐇 pic.twitter.com/6ujsLwncBQ — Jessie J (@JessieJ) September 11, 2018

Channing and Jessie have yet to comment on their romance. For now, enjoy the hunt for clues!