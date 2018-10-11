Cardi B Sends Love To Selena Gomez After Hospitalization: ‘You Are Amazing’

Aww! Cardi B has love for her girl Selena Gomez! After Sel was hospitalized, the rapper posted a pic to her Instagram, in support of her friend. See the post!

Girls supporting girls! That’s exactly what Cardi B, 26, did on Oct. 11 following the news that her friend Selena Gomez, 26, landed herself in the hospital following an “emotional breakdown.” Her post, which appeared on Instagram stories, shows a stunning pic of Selena from a live concert, looking vibrant and healthy. “You are amazing,” Cardi captioned the throwback pic. Cardi B clearly has Sel’s back through hard times!

The loving post comes just hours after fans found out that Selena was reportedly hospitalized twice in the past two weeks, and is now being treated at a mental health facility. It was actually back in September that the singer first checked into the hospital, due to an alarmingly low white blood cell count in connection to her 2017 kidney transplant, according to TMZ. Sel had to be re-admitted late last week when the low blood cell count reoccured, but the visit took a dramatic turn when the pop star allegedly tried to leave, and doctors wouldn’t let her. The incident spiraled into an “emotional breakdown” for Selena, with sources claiming she even tried to trip her IVs out. Now, Selena is reportedly spending time at an East Coast psychiatric facility.

Luckily, Selena has some incredibly supportive friends! Cardi wasn’t the only one to send love her way. Fellow “Taki Taki” collaborator, DJ Snake, also posted a message to this Instagram. “Get well soon queen, prayers are sending,” he said in his stories. Just two days earlier, on Oct. 9, the musicians released the video for their smash hit, which also tapped latin king, Ozuna. In the video, Cardi, Selena, Ozuna, and Dj Snake dancing their way through scenes featuring erupting volcanoes, before taking their performance to a lush, green jungle. Selena stunned in the video!

We’re sending well wishes to Selena through this tough time, and are glad to see that she has such incredibly supportive friends like Queen Cardi!