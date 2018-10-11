Happy Birthday, Cardi B: See Her Hottest PDA Moments With Offset In Honor Of Her Turning 26

Cardi B is officially 26! Celebrate her birthday with us by taking a look back through all of her steamiest PDA moments with Offset!

Happy birthday, Cardi B! The rapper is now 26, so obviously it’s time to celebrate! We decided to honor the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker by rounding up all of her hottest PDA pics with her husband and father of her daughter, Offset! From a Rolling Stone cover to their baby shower for little Kulture, these two aren’t afraid to get affectionate in front of the cameras.

The Migos member loves his wife a lot, which is presumably why he couldn’t help himself from celebrating her birthday early this year. On Oct. 4, he gifted Cardi a grey Lamborghini. But he didn’t just drive it up to their house and surprise her with it.

“So, I was going to go to LA, and mother f–kers called me talking about, ‘it’s an emergency’ and I gotta go to Atlanta because Offset fainted and sh-t. And, I’m just like ‘oh my God, what is going on?’” Cardi said on an Instagram video, before flipping the camera around to show her new ride. “I’m so happy,” she gushed before joking, “Now I’m really gonna have to learn how to drive!” She also said she was “so happy and thankful” before putting her man on camera to tell him she loves him.

Cardi captioned the video: “I’m happy and mad at the same time i been crying and praying for like 2 hours .I love you babe Thanks for the gift .Please don’t scare me again you know i suffer from anxiety” In another post, Cardi explained she was insanely worried when she got a call that Offset had fainted. “I don’t wanna raise my baby by myself,” she said about where her mind was at when she got the call. Hopefully Cardi receives more good surprises today!