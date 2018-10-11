Kate Hudson & More Celebrity Moms Who Flaunted Bare Baby Bumps On The Red Carpet — Wild Pics

There it is — out and proud! Each of these new moms made a risky red carpet decision when they left their budding bellies uncovered. Take a look!

Some celebrity moms like to keep their pregnancies on the DL — but others have gone for the other end of the spectrum by revealing their bare baby bumps on the red carpet. It may be a rare occasion, but it happens! Who could forget the first time Kate Hudson, 39, was pregnant back in 2003 and attended an event in a silver crop and matching skirt? Her tiny top couldn’t contain her budding stomach, so her belly button came out to play. Although the actress did the same thing on social media all throughout her third pregnancy, she only dared flaunt her naked bump on the red carpet that one time. But she’s not the only famous mom-to-be who has tried the trend!

In fact, Catfish star Nev Schulman‘s wife Laura Perlongo, 33, has worn her bare baby bump on the red carpet twice — once for each pregnancy — and at the same event! How amazing is that? She showed up shirtless to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing only a body chain and an unzipped green jacket that left little to the imagination. She was pretty far along, and her husband cradled and kissed her big bump for the cameras. And if fans thought that was sweet, they had another thing coming because Laura attended the 2018 VMAs in a red suit and a tiny white crop top that gave another glimpse of her baby belly.

The couple unfortunately left their daughter Cleo at home, which would have brought the photos full circle. Maybe next time?

Other well-known stars who have flaunted their bare baby bumps for the paparazzi range from Kerry Washington to Slick Woods. Surprised? Check out the gallery above for even more brave moms!