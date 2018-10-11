Angelina Jolie Still Doesn’t Feel Bad About How Her Relationship With Brad Pitt Affected Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie might have some regrets about the demise of her marriage to Brad Pitt, but doesn’t think twice about what his former wife Jennifer Aniston thinks of her.

Angelina Jolie got called a home wrecker when she and Brad Pitt fell in love while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Brad and Jen were Hollywood’s golden couple and just two months after announcing their separation in Jan. 2005, he was already seeing Angie. The 43-year-old actress still has zero concerns about how it broke Jen’s heart. “Angelina has many regrets after leaving Brad, but the one thing she has never felt terrible about was any bad feelings Jen Aniston may have towards her,” a source close to the Oscar winner tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Angelina wonders how she could have communicated with Brad more, or how she could have helped him battle his demons better. So many things Angelina questions and or feels regretful about concerning their relationship still haunt her, but she never worries about how her relationship or divorce may have affected Jen. Angelina simply never really worries or ever really thinks about Jen,” the insider continues.

Brad always maintained he was faithful to the beloved Friends star and didn’t start up with Angelina until after their split. But they fell for each other hard while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith together in 2004 and Angie admitted it in a 2006 interview. “Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realized, ‘God, I can’t wait to get to work.’ … Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair,” she told Vogue in 2006. OUCH! In a 2008 Vogue interview Jen called Angie’s comments about being so exited to get to work and be with her then-husband “uncool.”

Angelina twisted the knife further in a 2008 interview with the New York Times, admitting that for her kids with Brad, “Not a lot of people get to see a movie where their parents fell in love.” She pretty much claimed Brad was at least emotionally unfaithful to Jen while he was still married to her. Angie hasn’t cared in the past that she’s said things that were painful to Brad’s ex-wife, so it’s no wonder she still isn’t bothered what Jen thinks of her.