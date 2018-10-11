Amber Rose Says She ‘Loves’ New BF AE & Fans Drag Her For Falling In Love ‘Every 4 Months’

Fans are slamming Amber Rose for professing her ‘love’ for new boyfriend AE on Instagram. Her haters then slammed her for falling in love ‘every 4 months.’ Is that even a bad thing?

Amber Rose is moving on with Alexander “AE” Edwards, but her fans aren’t behind the new relationship. The model, 34, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her with her new beau in matching red, white and black jackets and sunglasses. She captioned the photo, “I don’t care what none of y’all say, I still Love him.”

But instead of getting hung up on the fact that she used a lyric from ex Kanye West‘s song, “Gold Digger,” to show love for a different dude (which, BTW, is such a power move), her followers decided to bash her instead for the speed at which she enters relationships.

One commenter wrote, “You been in love with 8 men in less dan a year. Der must be something really wrong with her.” Another person criticized her word choice and accused her of not caring about herself enough. “Just say like. Lmao you don’t even love yourself boo! Dam I had your back forever but yoooooo. Can you just focus on you and yours. Leave these expendables off your social media Smdh,” another fan said.

Thankfully there were some people who defended her. “Wow, amazing how unbelievably harsh people can be! To Love someone is not the same as being IN LOVE with someone. She’s a big girl and can make her own decisions, leave her alone, it’s her life to live,” one fan wrote. “I love how she just pop out with a new boo. Like okay cool you ain’t acting right I’m sure somebody else will . Love ittttttttt,” wrote another.

amber rose has a new man every time i open instagram — GHD (@ProdByGHD) October 11, 2018

Amber has reportedly been dating the record executive for a few weeks now, according to TMZ, but they first met years ago when Amber’s pal Blac Chyna was dating AE’s buddy Tyga. The actress was last linked to Monte Morris, who she reportedly dated over the summer. She was also in a serious relationship with 21 Savage earlier this year, but announced in March that they had split up.