It’s about to get magical in 2019! The very first look at the live-action ‘Aladdin’ debuted on Oct. 11, and it looks incredible. Mena Massoud makes his debut as Aladdin in the teaser trailer!

The first look gives us a glimpse at the amazing live-action set. Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud, 27, goes into the Cave of Wonders and discovers the Genie’s lamp. The final seconds of the teaser features Aladdin just about to rub the Genie’s lamp. As we all know, Aladdin is that diamond in the rough. Once he rubs the lamp, his life will change forever. We’ve been waiting a long time to see Will Smith’s Genie, but he wasn’t in the first look footage. The wait is going to be so worth it.

One day before the first look footage dropped, Disney released the first poster for the live-action movie. The poster featured the Genie’s iconic lamp. The tagline reads, “Choose Wisely.” Will also shared the poster on his Facebook page and wrote, “LEMME OUT! Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE.” HollywoodLife actually saw the first footage of the film back at CinemaCon in April 2018. Will shined in various different Genie looks. Naomi Scott, 25, and Mena looked perfect as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin.

The movie is based off the tale One Thousand and One Nights and the 1992 Disney animated film that won two Oscars. The late Robin Williams voiced the legendary Genie character in one of his most memorable roles.

The live-action Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie, also stars Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, and Numan Acar. The movie will hit theaters May 24, 2019. Aladdin isn’t going to be Disney’s only live-action movie in 2019. The live-action versions of The Lion King and Dumbo will also debut in 2019.