Taylor Swift: Why She Isn’t Even Thinking About Responding To Trump After He Dissed Her

Donald Trump? Who’s that? After the president attacked Taylor Swift after she endorsed a Democrat, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned why she has no intention to clap back.

With how close he is to Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 41, it’s not that surprising that Donald Trump, 72, took a shot at Taylor Swift, 28, following her endorsement of Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, 74. While Donald apparently has no restraint when it comes to picking fights, Taylor has more self-control than the current president, and a source close to Taylor EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that why she won’t respond to his comments. “Taylor is always confident in her words regardless of when and how she uses them. She wants people to know the importance of voting and if anyone feels differently about her thoughts, that is their right but she is not interested in getting into it with politicians.

“She just wants people to know that it is important to vote,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “and if she can help out in any way, that is exactly where her head is at and will remain at. She is not looking to start any issues with anyone. She is above that back and forth drama and just wants people to use their privilege of voting to their advantage.” So, unlike how she reacted to most of her ex-boyfriends, Kimye and Katy Perry, Ms. Swift is going to let this political diss pass by without a response. Wow. Maybe the Old Taylor really is dead?

The New Taylor broke her longstanding silence on politics on Oct. 7, sharing a lengthy message with her 112+ million followers. In addition to throwing her support behind Phil Bredesen as he runs for Tennessee’s vacant Senate seat (to replace the retiring Bob Corker) Taylor blasted his opponent, U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn. ”Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape,” she wrote. “She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.”

Trump, when asked about Taylor’s endorsement, said he thought she “doesn’t’ know anything about [Marsha],” and that he “like(s) Taylor’s music about 25% less now.” Marsha, while appearing on Fox Business Channel on Oct. 10, also fought back against Taylor’s claims, saying that she’s been “advocating for women in equal pay since I was 19 years old.” She also touted that she was endorsed by the (let’s face it, right-leaning) U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Fraternal Order of Police, and The National Rifle Association. So, there’s that.