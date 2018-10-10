Princess Eugenie: 5 Things To Know About Latest Royal To Marry

Get ready for another royal wedding! Princess Eugenie is set to marry Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12, but before she walks down the aisle, we’re sharing the top 5 things you need to know!

It’s just a matter of days before Princess Eugenie, 28, walks down the aisle with fiancé Jack Brooksbank, 32, and everyone is buzzing about the royal wedding! The pair are set to tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, and fans are waiting patiently to see her dress! Before the royal takes a trip down the aisle, we’re sharing all you need to know about the bride-to-be!

1. She was born a royal.

Princess Eugenie is a royal by blood. She is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York. The 27-year-old princess is one of the Queen’s granddaughters, and her elder sister is Princess Beatrice of York.

2. She’s a big believer in living an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Don’t bring your plastic around Princess Eugenie. The royal lives a plastic-free lifestyle, due to her views on the environment. In an interview in the September issue of British Vogue, she said: “My whole house is anti-plastic now – Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well.”

3. Her wedding will be a star-studded one.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are rumored to be attending the royal wedding. Plus, Cindy Crawford, Eddie Redmayne and Robbie Williams are said to be on the guest list.

4. She’s one smart lady.

Eugenie attended Marlborough College in Wiltshire in 2003, from where she studied art, english literature, and history of art. Several years later, her royal highness received a BA in english literature, history of art and politics at Newcastle University in September, 2009, graduating with honors.

5. She gives back to her community.

After having spine surgery early on in life, Eugenie decided she wanted to support others going through similar treatments. Her Royal Highness became Patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital’s Redevelopment Appeal in April, 2012. An accommodation unit at the hospital was even named Princess Eugenie House. The princess also became a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust in June, 2016.