Celeste Yarnall: 5 Things to Know About ‘Star Trek’ Actress, 74, Who Sadly Died Of Ovarian Cancer

‘Star Trek’ actress Celeste Yarnall sadly passed away on Oct. 7 after a four-year battle with cancer. As we mourn her passing, we’re sharing the top 5 things to know about the late actress.

This is so sad. Celeste Yarnall, 74, passed away on Oct. 7, after a long battle with Ovarian Cancer. She died peacefully at home in Westlake Village, California, according to People. While the actress is best known for her run on Star Trek, there’s a lot fans don’t know about the late star. We’re sharing the top 5 things to know about Celeste as we look back on her career!

1. ‘Star Trek’ wasn’t her only role.

Celeste also worked on television series such as The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet, It Takes a Thief, Captain Nice, Land of the Giants, It Takes a Thief, Bonanza, and Mannix. Her other film credits include The Nutty Professor, The Velvet Vampire, Ted & Alice, Scorpio, Bob & Carol and Under the Yum Yum Tree

2. She once worked with the king of rock & roll!

Celeste starred opposite none other than Elvis Presley in the film Live a Little, Love a Little.

3. She was discovered in the best way.

The actress got her start after being discovered by Rick Nelson and Ozzie Nelson while walking past their offices in Hollywood. It was not long after that she appeared in an episode of “Ozzie & Harriet” in 1962.

4. She was married to husband, Nazim, a British actor.

Celeste leaves behind her husband, Nazim, who is an actor and a painter. After she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in November 2014, he turned to a crowdsourcing site to help pay her medical expenses.

5. Celeste also owned a successful real estate business.

From 1973 1993, Celeste decided to segway into the commercial real estate business. She wound up enormously successful, eventually owning and operating her own firm! Celeste’s company was called Yarnall & Associates.