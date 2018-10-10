T.I. & Tiny’s Marriage Is In A ‘Good Place,’ But Are They Ready For Another Baby? The Truth

We’d love to see Tiny rocking a baby bump — but is that in the cards? She and T.I. have three kids together, and we’ve got exclusive details on their family plans!

Tiny, 43, and T.I., 38, put their divorce on hold in January and have been building back their relationship ever since. But now that they seem to be in a good place, fans can’t help but wonder if they’re planning to add another baby to their brood. On top of the four they have from previous relationships, the rappers share King, 14, Major, 10, and Heiress, 2. And with such cute kids running around, are they tempted to try for more? “Tiny and TI talk about having more kids all the time, however, she is at a very comfortable place in her life and they simply do not have any plans for more children,” a source told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s not to say it’s completely out of the question, or that she won’t change her mind at some point, but right now another baby just isn’t in the cards for her and TI.”

“Tiny and TI are in a good place right now, and Tiny wants some time to pass and to feel more secure with things before getting pregnant again,” the insider added. “She loves doting on her kids and already has a very busy schedule and her hands full with Heiress. To add another baby in the mix at this point would just be too much and Tiny wants to make sure she and TI are solid and that each child is getting the full attention they need and deserve before popping out more babies.” Makes total sense to us! And while it’s disappointing to know there won’t be another sweet Harris kid melting our hearts on Instagram anytime soon, we’re just glad the rappers’ marriage is in the right place. We wouldn’t want them to rock the boat with another baby.

In fact, they’re doing so well right now that when they ran into T.I.’s alleged side chick Bernice Burgos, 38, at this weekend’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, there wasn’t any drama. “Tiny was hoping for a run-in with Bernice and she got it,” a friend of Tiny’s told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They crossed paths with her backstage and Bernice wouldn’t even make eye contact, it left Tiny feeling so vindicated. Tiny had T.I. right by her side, holding her hand and claiming her. Tiny really enjoyed flaunting her marriage in front of Bernice. It was payback.”

You know what that means? These two have come a seriously long way! So if they’d rather press pause on growing their family and enjoy the children they have, as well as each other, we fully respect that.