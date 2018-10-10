LeBron James & Drake Get Real About Retirement In New Preview For ‘The Shop’: Should We Be Worried?

Things get serious when LeBron James and Drake discuss when it’s finally time to step away from their craft on ‘The Shop’, Oct. 12! LBJ drops an F-bomb, and Drizzy reveals what he doesn’t want to become…

Cursing isn’t something you hear often from LeBron James, 33, let alone the topic of retirement. And, the same goes for Drake, 31, besides the cursing part. In fact, it’s extremely rare for the “In My Feelings” rapper to even give interviews anymore at this stage in his career. Then again, Drizzy and LBJ are very tight. In this brand new preview for LBJ’s HBO series, The Shop, the Lakers star discusses retirement with Drizzy, who reveals his biggest concern with reaching that point in his career.

“I think maybe one of my biggest concerns in my career is just to figure out how to exit gracefully,” Drake says. “I’ve watched people overstay their welcome, and I just don’t ever want to be that guy that’s addicted to the feeling of victory, addicted to the emotion of people digesting something that they love, and get to the point I’m just feeding them something and they’re just like, ‘Yeah…'”

LeBron then lends advice to Drake. “What helps with the gracefully bowing out is having people around you that was there with you from day one. That’s seen you from the beginning,” LeBron says. “You can’t have motherfuckers around you who can’t keep it honest with you and keep it real with you. You need to have someone tell you, ‘Yo, either accept the lesser role, or you gotta tank.'”

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 9, 2018

The episode also stars Maverick Carter, Sixers star Ben Simmons, 22; Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, 29; Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, 26; and NBA rookie center, Mo Bamba, 20, who was drafted by the Orlando Magic.

In a second preview, the group discusses other people’s perceptions of them. The clip begins with Drake in the middle of a thought: “Rap purists and people who just love confrontation, they love to say, ‘Hey man there’s no rules.’ But, there are rules.”

“I’d rather fail being who I am than fail being somebody that they want me to be,” LeBron says. “We have to fight these battles so hopefully your daughter won’t have to,” Delle Donne adds.

Later on, Drake jokes about his “terrible haircuts” as a child, to which the group shares a good laugh.

LeBron, along with his business partner, Maverick Carter both serve as executive producers on the HBO show.

The Shop airs on HBO at 9:30 PM ET this Friday, October 12.