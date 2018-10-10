Trump Reportedly Refused To Help Joe Giudice Escape Deportation Despite Teresa’s Plea

Could Donald Trump have saved Joe Giudice from deportation? Teresa reportedly reached out to the now-president for help years ago, and never heard back!

Teresa Giudice tried to call on a powerful friend to save her husband from being deported. Over two years ago, Donald Trump was still a presidential candidate, but arguably one of the most powerful men in the country. And Teresa, who knew him from her days on Celebrity Apprentice, reportedly asked him for a major favor. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star apparently asked the now-president to write a character letter to save Joe Giudice! Teresa, according to sources who spoke to TMZ, turned to Trump right before Joe entered federal prison in 2016 for bankruptcy fraud, hoping that he could use his influence to win her husband a lighter sentence.

Joe was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison in 2014, and it was just announced that after his stint ends, he will be deported back to his native Italy. Unfortunately, Teresa’s pleas weren’t heard. The reality star, who competed on Celebrity Apprentice‘s fifth season in 2012, reportedly got a letter back from Trump’s office saying that the candidate wouldn’t be writing the letter. The staff did nicely wish her and Joe the best, according to TMZ. For what it’s worth, since Joe’s charges are federal, Trump could still pardon him, the outlet pointed out. HollywoodLife reached out to Teresa’s rep for comment on this report but did not immediately hear back.

Joe’s deportation sentencing was handed down on October 10 by Judge John Ellington, who told the RHONJ star that, “based upon the law, I find you deplorable and ineligible for any kind of relief.” Joe has until November 5 to appeal his case, but, as his his former sentencing expert Wendy Feldman told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, deportation is likely to happen. “He has zero chance,” Feldman said. Trump to the rescue?