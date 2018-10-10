Skylar Stecker, Disney’s ‘NBT’ Winner, Finds ‘Vulnerability’ & A New Sound On ‘Let It Pour’

Skylar Stecker has been dubbed Disney’s ‘Next Big Thing’ & previously opened for Camila Cabello! Now, the songstress continues to impress with her brand new track, ‘Let It Pour.’

She was the youngest artist to have a #1 song on the Billboard dance chart, thanks to her remake of “Sweet Dreams” with JX Riders, and has a had a slew of chart-topping hits since. Now, Radio Disney’s “Next Big Thing,” award winner Skylar Stecker, 16, is back for more with “Let It Pour.” You may have seen her show off her acting chops on Disney’s Austin & Ally, but music owns Skylar’s heart these days! Listen to her brand new track here, and catch a Q&A from the budding star as she finds a more “vulnerable” place with her sound.

What were your earliest memories of music?

Well I started when I was nine. I grew up in Wisconsin. No one in my family does anything musically related, so when I discovered my love of music through a talent show I was singing in, it was a complete shock to not only my family, but me as well. Then I found out that I got in for my singing, and I immediately just fell in love with it a week later when I sang in the talent show and it was just an immediate, ‘omg, I’m only nine but where has this been all my life?”

“Blame” marks your third #1 hit on the Billboard charts! Tell me about making that track.

That one is one of my favorites, that one was really fun. Blame was one of the first songs we wrote from scratch, and I immediately fell in love with it…it immediately became one of my favorites. Ive actually already had blame, I had it for the longest time out of any of my songs, but the moment just didn’t feel right to release it yet until we finally did. I was really excited about that one because I feel that was the main point where i started to transition more into R&B leaning music, which is where my heart lives – in the urban pop world.

Then “Let It Pour,” marks the follow up to that single. What approach did you take this time around?

“Let It Pour” talks a little bit more about vulnerability where “Blame” is a little bit more kind of sexy I guess, a little but more fun, flirty, but “Let It Poor,” has a deeper meaning to it. It was about a personal experience, this year been a crazy year. I just had a song where I had a moment where I just realized I want to be more open and more honest with my fans in the world, and just felt like obviously the fun songs are really important to have as well, but I never really felt like I touched into my deeper, more emotional side, and I really wanted to lead with that for this next album and era. “Let It Pour” is just about being more open and vulnerable, and letting all of the emotions out.

You had the chance to open for Camila Cabello this past Spring. How was that experience, and did you learn anything from her?

It was so fun, and Bazzi was also there and I love Bazzi, he’s great. So not only getting to do the show but just have fun in a creative environment, I also got to watch Bazzi and Camila which was amazing and I got to learn and I got to learn just how all the technical stuff works. I love to perform and I’d definitely say performing is one of my strong suits, so seeing all of that come to life with all of the production is definitely great. I’m always judging and am always like ‘ok I want to do that in my show, and ‘I like that’ so – it’s always good, you can learn something from everybody.

How did it feel to be dubbed Disney’s ‘Next Big Thing’ after seeing superstars like Shawn Mendes and Fifth Harmony previously receive the title?

Radio Disney has been a huge supporter of mine since I released my first real single when I was 10, and I saw ‘NBT’ and I was like, ‘I want that really badly.’ Phil, who is the head of Radio Disney, called my manager at the time, who called me, and I was in my garage practicing at the time. I immediately thought he was joking. I was like ‘yeah, whatever,’ and he was like ‘no, I’m being dead serious.’ I hung up immediately and my mom was outside cleaning up dog poop, and I was like MOM! and we freaked out! I just felt really grateful for the opportunity.

Who are you looking to for inspiration these days?

Yeah, I love Bruno Mars, he’s my favorite. Just the way he performs and he’s also so musical – he started off as a writer and producer which I think is great. He’s just amazing. I also love Alicia Keys…she plays piano and I started on piano originally, so incorporating music with piano is always really fun to do as well, since I write most of my songs on the piano.

Skylar also revealed that she expects to have a full album out next Spring, and that fans can keep their eyes open for more concert dates to come! In the meantime, catch Skylar’s latest music video above!