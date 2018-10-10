Selena Gomez Suffers ‘Emotional Breakdown’ In Hospital: Now Receiving Treatment

Oh no! Selena Gomez has reportedly been hospitalized after she suffered an ’emotional breakdown’ due to a low white blood cell count in the wake of receiving a kidney transplant last year.

Selena Gomez, 26, has been hospitalized twice in the past two weeks and is now being treated at a mental health facility after having an “emotional breakdown”, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that the singer first checked into a hospital during the last week of Sept. after she was at her home in Studio City, CA and suddenly had an alarmingly low white blood cell count due to the kidney transplant she received last year. She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for the incident and was released days later but had to be re-admitted late last week when the low blood cell count happened again.

During the second hospital admission, Selena apparently wanted to leave and when doctors didn’t let her, she spiraled into the “emotional breakdown”. Sources explained that she had a total “meltdown” and “freaked out” in the hospital and even tried to rip the IVs out of her arm. Selena is now reportedly in an East Coast psychiatric facility where she is receiving dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), which she’s received in the past.

We’ll keep updating this story as more info becomes available.