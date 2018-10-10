‘Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart: Betty’s In A ‘Very High Stress, High Stakes Situation’ At Start Of Season 3

‘Riverdale’ finally returns for season 3 on Oct. 10, and HollywoodLife got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa about what’s ahead for Betty and Archie as their summer comes to an end.

When Riverdale season 3 picks, Archie is on trial for the murder of Cassidy Bullock after being framed by Hiram Lodge. Archie’s family and friends are doing everything they can to make sure he’s found innocent. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa at New York Comic Con about where their characters are at emotionally and mentally at the start of the season.

“So Betty has kind of put her head down and just charged through the summer trying to distract herself from the aftermath of finding out who her father really is, which is quite traumatizing,” Lili told HollywoodLife in our EXCLUSIVE video. “So you kind of see her getting ready to go back to school, avoiding thinking about her dad, talking about her dad at all costs, trying to focus on helping Archie and the trial in any way that she can. That’s why she interned with Archie’s mom at the law office. You kind of see her in a very high stress, high stakes situation. Obviously, same with him [pointing to KJ].”

Remember, Betty’s dad was revealed as the Black Hood in season 2. The girl’s been through a lot, and the thought of her best childhood friend possibly getting convicted for something he didn’t do can’t be easy to think about.

As for Archie, he’s trying not to think about the worst cast scenario. “He’s pretty much hoping that he’s not going to go away,” KJ said. “I think at that point in time he just wants to make the most of the time that he has in Riverdale before he could possibly be going away.” Riverdale season 3 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW. Stay tuned for more season 3 scoop from the Riverdale cast!