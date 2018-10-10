Rita Ora Strips Naked & Wears Nothing But Red Gloves To Promote ‘Let You Love Me’ Video

Rita Ora teased another photo from her nude photo shoot for ‘Clash’ magazine on Oct. 10 — this time in color and more NSFW! The hitmaker even added background music from her latest track, ‘Let You Love Me.’

Rita Ora, 27, is a sexy multitasker. In one naked Instagram post, she flaunted her toned bod yet still promoted her career! As you can see below, her latest track, “Let You Love Me,” plays in the background of a picture in which she covers her crotch and nipples with red gloves. But in her caption, the Albanian hitmaker wanted to redirect your attention to the song’s music video, which came out on Sept. 21. Tis’ the season for promotional posts, since Rita’s sophomore album, Phoenix, will finally drop on Nov. 23. It’s been over six years since we received her debut album, Ora!

We had already seen Rita nude in a black-and-white shot from her Clash magazine cover on Oct. 4. This time, the pop star added more life to her seductive post with color and music! The photo shoot can be seen in Issue 109 of Clash, along with an interview of what fans can expect of Rita going forward. “I know some people in the industry who I won’t name but who have messaged me to say, ‘You’re a bad ass for doing what you did.’ I earned a new found respect,” the “Girls” singer told the magazine. “Now, though, it’s time to put that stuff away and get this chapter going”

Rita’s entrance on the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet was an excellent way to get that chapter going. The platinum blondie stunned in a mermaid-fit gown with a blossoming skirt, which she also graced on stage as she presented favorite pop/rock duo with Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu. But Rita’s gorgeous, whether she’s in couture or no clothes at all! That’s the message she wants to send, anyways. “I don’t look at being naked as risqué,” Rita told Muscle & Fitness, in regards to another au naturel photo shoot she did with Terry Richardson in 2016. “I look at it as beautiful, fun, and artistic.”

Now, the real question: How does Rita maintain the abs we see above? “I do circuit training. I usually work out for one or two hours, depending on how much time I have,” she revealed to Shape in 2017. “I do three circuits and repeat that three times. I mostly focus on my thighs and my bum, so I do a lot of squats and weight lifting. And I do one circuit of cardio. What I’ve learned is that you can take your time with training.”