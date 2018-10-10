‘Project Runway’: Karlie Kloss Replacing Heidi Klum As Host — Mentors & Judges Revealed

It’s official! Karlie Kloss is replacing Heidi Klum as host of ‘Project Runway.’ And the 26-year-old model couldn’t be more excited!

Karlie Kloss, 26, is replacing Heidi Klum as host of Project Runway, according to Deadline. The blonde is taking on the spot that the 45-year-old German model is leaving vacant, according to the news, which broke on Oct. 10. Also joining Karlie, will be Nina Garcia, Elle editor who will return as a judge on the show. And they will be accompanied by newbies, designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue editor, Elaine Welteroth. Rounding out the team will be fashion designer Christian Siriano who will act as a mentor. The new season is reportedly in pre-production and will air on 2019.

“As someone who grew up watching Project Runway, I could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams,” Karlie said in a statement about her new gig. “I am equally as thrilled to work alongside an incredibly talented group of fashion innovators – Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano — to inspire, support and help guide these designers as they realize their visions and build everlasting brands and businesses.” Christian added, “Project Runway has offered such wonderful opportunities for so many and I’m excited to take on this role as a mentor. I hope to guide and inspire the new talent on the rise.”

Karlie’s good news comes as the fan favorite has experienced a wave of changes with the series moving from Lifetime back to its original home on Bravo. In September Heidi and Project Runway mentor Tim Gunn announced they were leaving the show that they’ve been a part of since 2004. Designer Zac Posen, 37, another familiar face on the show, also decided to leave.

When it was announced that Heidi had decided to leave Project Runway, fellow model Gigi Hadid, 23, was rumored to being considered as a replacement. A modeling insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Everyone is excited about the opening and rumors are flying about who will step in and host next. One of the biggest names being thrown around is Gigi Hadid, she’s someone that has the confidence and on-air presence to really do the job justice. And just like Heidi, she’s a supermodel with a huge following. Plus she’s got a real passion for designing, she fell in love with it when she designed her collection for Tommy Hilfiger, so she’d really be a perfect fit in every way to take over from Heidi.” Alas, for Gigi that was not to be. Congrats to Karlie!