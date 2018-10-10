Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Trying For Baby Now That She Feels ‘More Settled’ In Royal Role

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping to become parents soon, according to a source, who’s revealing that the newlyweds are ready to start a family.

It’s been five months since Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, officially became a member of the royal family by marrying Prince Harry, 34, on May 19. And the newlyweds are already “trying for a baby,” a source tells Us Weekly. The insider claims that the 37-year-old former Suits star is ready because she’s “starting to feel more settled” in her new role. As for how many children the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like, apparently “three” is the magic number. The insider adds, “They both want a big family, at least three kids.” HollywoodLife reached out to Kensington Palace about this report, but they declined to comment.

The source’s claims virtually match those made by Arthur Edwards, the 78-year-old royal photographer who works at The Sun and has known the prince since he was a baby. “I know living next door to William, and he’s seeing William’s children, of course he’s great. He’s Uncle Harry and he’s very, very loving with those children and very involved with them,” he told the British newspaper in an article published on Sept. 29. “But of course he would love his own children. And I would be pretty sure both him and Meghan are planning to have a baby and family pretty quickly, because it’s no secret he wanted to get married and he wanted to have his own family and I don’t think it’ll be too long before it happens.”

Royal watchers know that Harry’s big brother, Prince William, 36, already has three children with his wife, Kate Middleton, 36. Together the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 5-month-old baby Prince Louis. Bookmakers in the U.K. are so sure that Harry and Meghan will become parents soon that they’ve slashed the odds of an announcement. Harry Aitkenhead, a rep for the British betting company Coral told the Sun Online, “Royal fans are getting excited with the belief that a royal baby next year is almost a certainty now.” And there’s even a favorite for a possible name – “Princess Olivia” if they have a baby girl. How exciting!