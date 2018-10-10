15 Pregnant Stars Wearing Sexy High-Slit Dresses With Baby Bumps — Carrie Underwood & More

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! That’s exactly what these celebrity moms did on the red carpet with their baby bumps — and their legs. See the super sexy maternity looks here!

We love when pregnant stars show off their baby bumps in glam gowns — but these expecting mommas didn’t stop there! Instead, they paired their budding bellies with a whole lot of leg, thanks to some high-slit dresses. Carrie Underwood, 35, tried the sexy look on for size most recently when she attended the 2018 American Music Awards. Although she performed her hit “Spinning Bottles” in a maroon dress with shoulder cutouts during the show, the country singer showed up to the carpet wearing an even hotter look! Not only did her black gown have a plunging neckline, but it featured a thigh-high slit as well. The gold burst design on Carrie’s torso matched her bedazzled shoes, which made for an absolutely stunning ensemble.

She’s not the first to debut her baby bump on the red carpet with a daring dress like this! In fact, all kinds of stars from Kim Kardashian, 37, to Gal Gadot, 33, have flashed a lot of flesh while pregnant. And who could forget the time Blake Lively, 31, showed up to the 2016 Cannes Film Festival when she was expecting? The mom-to-be blew everyone away with her one-shoulder blue gown. It drew attention to her baby bump in the best way possible with curve-hugging sparkles, but also included a long train and an impossibly high slit. Now that was one red carpet look that seriously packed a punch!

We love that these moms weren’t afraid to embrace their sex appeal during pregnancy, baby bump and all!

They are all seriously stunning, so here’s to hoping the trend continues. But until more pregnant celebs catch on, check out the best versions of this look in the gallery above.