Porsha Williams’ Fiancee Dennis McKinley Cradles Her Baby Bump In Sweet PDA Pics

Porsha and Dennis look so in love — and SO ready for their little one! Take a look at the newly engaged couple kissing and flaunting their baby-to-be. They couldn’t be cuter!

Porsha Williams, 37, is having a huge year! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced that she was pregnant in September and engaged the next month — and both of those things collided on Oct. 9 when Porsha and her fiancee Dennis McKinley took an adorable trio of PDA pictures. The reality star flaunted her baby bump by wearing a red one-shoulder gown with a slit up the side that perfectly hugged her curves. With center-parted curls and black heels, she looked incredible. And her fiancee didn’t look too bad himself! Dennis wore a sleek gray suit with a black bow tie, but even cuter than their outfits was the sweet way they posed for each shot.

In the first photo, Porsha and Dennis locked lips and held hands. They didn’t let go for the second pic, although Dennis used his other hand to cradle his fiancee’s budding belly. The two sported matching smiles in the third, making it clear how happy they are to be together — and to be growing their family! “Baby love, my baby love,” Porsha captioned the post. They were attending a friend’s wedding, and it’s quite possible they stole the show with all this cuteness! But as perfect as she looked in this red dress, the reality star almost went with two drastically different looks. She showed off two other dress options on Instagram, showing off her baby bump in a strapless yellow gown and a plunging black lace one.

There was no way this mom-to-be could go wrong with either option. She looked stunning in all three, but her fiancee and his big ol’ smile made for the best accessory on the big night.

A few days before this, the couple celebrated their growing family with a special shower. “#BabyPrayerParty is an idea my fiancé had one morning for us to get our little village of close friends and family together to pray for our unborn son or daughter!” Porsha explained. “I thought the idea was just precious and it ended being everything we hoped it would be. The prayer party began with a prayer ceremony and ended with a good time with family & friends the McKinley way.”

Aw! They’re really making the most of this pregnancy, and we love following along.