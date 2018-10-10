It’s a girl! Owen Wilson and Varunie Vongsvirates reportedly welcomed a daughter, four months after the new mother publicly announced she was expecting.

Owen Wilson is officially a dad of three! The 49-year-old actor and Varunie Vongsvirates welcomed a baby girl into the world, according to Us Weekly and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them! Although there’s no details on the new baby just yet, Owen made headlines back in June when he agreed to take a paternity test to confirm that the bundle of joy was his. He is already a father to two sons, one with ex Jade Duell and one with Caroline Lindqvist, so now he can happily add a daughter to his growing brood.

“Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers,” a source told the outlet before Owen took the paternity test for baby number three. “Of course if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child.” Now that the baby girl is here, Owen’s most likely getting right to those obligations.

Varunie first publicly announced she was pregnant on Instagram back on June 23, around the same time Owen agreed to take the paternity test. The brunette beauty posted a pic of the baby’s ultrasound along with a caption confirming the due date. “Say hello to Lyla. 3 months to go!,” the caption read, pretty much confirming her new daughter’s name. In addition to the Instagram pic, Varunie posted a pic with Owen and answered a fan’s question about whether or not the baby was his. “Yes,” she simply responded. She also later confirmed that Owen was the father to Us Weekly.

Congrats to the couple on their new addition!