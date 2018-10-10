Offset Was Cardi B’s Biggest Fan During AMAs Performance: It Was A Message To Nicki Minaj

No couple had more fun at the 2018 AMAs than Cardi B and Offset. We’ve got details on how their massive mutual hype was a message to enemy Nicki Minaj.

The first couple of Hip Hop was the toast of the AMAs, as Cardi B, 25, and husband Offset, 26, both walked away with awards and Cardi crushed it in her first post-baby performance. While they were deservedly so stoked for each other, there was another reason the couple was so lit up. “Offset was Cardi’s biggest fan tonight, he was so hyped to be there to cheer her on for her big comeback performance. He couldn’t be more proud of her, or more in love, and he made sure to let her know that tonight in every way. It was important to him that he make a big stand for Cardi tonight and let everyone know he goes hard for her,”: a hip hop industry insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It was a message to Nicki Minaj and anyone else that has gone against Cardi in the past, present or future. If they have a problem with his wife they have a problem with him,” the source continues. Nicki was a no-show to the vent, while Cardi was up for eight awards. The last time the two were in the same room, a fight broke out between them that had Cardi throwing a shoe and Nicki. That occurred on Sept. 10 at NYFW’s Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party so if they were willing to go at it in couture, a music awards show would be a perfect place to scrap.

Cardi absolutely went nuts with excitement for Offset as Migos took home Best Pop/Rock Group. He thanked wife Cardi for her support as she jumped up and down in the front row. Offset showed how hyped he was for his lady during her first performance since giving birth to their daughter Kulture on July 10. Cardi crushed it with her new song “I Like It” and proved why she’s the top-selling female rapper today.

Offset was hyped up again when his baby mama took home the prize of Favorite Rap/Hip Hop act. Before the show even began the couple had won the evening. They arrived in coordinating custom Dolce & Gabbana outfits that Cardi revealed they’d been planning out and working on well ahead of the ceremony. The “Bartier Cardi” rapper looked stunning in a dramatic poofy floral skirt and fitted bustier top. She even had her hair in an elaborate matching headpiece. Offset wore a plumb colored suit to compliment the colors of Cardi’s gown. It was their first red carpet as husband and wife and boy did they make it count!