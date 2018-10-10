Melania Trump Says Men Accused In The #MeToo Movement Need To Be ‘Supported’: WTF?

The women of the #MeToo movement need to be believed, says Melania Trump, and so do the men. What? Watch this excerpt from the first lady’s first sit-down interview to hear her explanation.

When it comes to the #MeToo movement, First Lady Melania Trump stands with the women — and the men, too. “I support the women and they need to be heard. We need to support them and also men, not just women,” Trump said in an excerpt from her upcoming sit-down interview with ABC, which aired this morning on Good Morning America. These remarks were some of her first since #MeToo and Time’s Up started, and certainly the first since the multiple sexual assault allegations that came forward during the confirmation hearings for now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. When asked by interviewer Tom Llamas if she really stands with women who have accused powerful men in Hollywood and DC of sexual misconduct, the first lady replied yes, but with a caveat.

“I do stand with women, but we need to show the evidence,” she asserted. We need to have really hard evidence that you know, that if you are accused of something, show the evidence. You cannot just say to to somebody, I was, you know, sexually assaulted, or you did that to me, because sometimes the media goes too far, and the way they portray some stories, it’s not correct, it’s not right.”

Trump’s husband, President Donald Trump, has been accused by more than 20 women of alleged sexual assault. Her comments on #MeToo may not be received well by him, considering that he’s repeatedly mocked the victims and slammed the movement as a whole. At a July campaign rally in Montana, the president decided to bring up his longstanding feud with Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), whom he calls “Pocahontas” for her assertion that she’s part Native American. He “joked” that she should do a DNA test to prove it, but, “we have to do it gently because we are in the #MeToo generation.” Gross.

He openly mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who bravely came forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school in the 1980s. Dr. Ford stood before the Senate Judiciary Committee and recounted what allegedly happened to her; Kavanaugh was still confirmed to the Supreme Court. The president grossly made fun of her during a rally. No word on how the first lady feels about that.