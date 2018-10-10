Mean Tweets Music Edition: Miley Cyrus, Halsey & More Read Epic Disses On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ is back with the fifth music edition of ‘Mean Tweets’! Watch artists like Tyga, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy and many more read Twitter gems on Oct. 9, and read the highlights.

Get ready for some roasting. Jimmy Kimmel, 50, invited over a dozen of our favorite performers and bands — Gwen Stefani and The Chainsmokers, just to name some more — to sit down and read aloud tweets from their cyberbullies for the fifth music-themed edition of Mean Tweets. But let’s focus on the most savage callouts, which were uploaded on Oct. 9! Miley Cyrus, 25, managed to keep a straight face while reading some merciless words. “Miley Cyrus is a smelly pirate hooker,” the “Malibu” singer read, before throwing up the middle finger. Halsey, 24, was on the receiving end of a much more graphic taunt…you’ve been warned. “I like some of halsey’s songs but my god she sings like a goat being f***ed in the a**,” Halsey read with a disturbed expression, understandably.

Speaking of Halsey, G-Eazy, 29, whom Halsey is back to posing on the red carpet with, was also burned! The rapper’s bully got really creative with metaphors. “G-Eazy is like the American cheese of cheeses, or like the boxed wine of wines, or some other sh***y thing,” G-Eazy read, confused. While most celebrities continued to brush off the mean tweets with a smile, Tyga, 28, jokingly agreed with his! “Tyga raps like ya homie that can’t really rap but always be rapping,” the rapper read aloud. He paused, then admitted, “Actually I do.” Watch the rest of the reel below!

This month’s roundup was a just as successful and ruthless follow-up to last month’s tweets, which were hip hop-themed. Who could forget when Logic, 28, read aloud that Food Network star Paula Dean can “rap better” than him. Meanwhile, Ty Dolla $ign, 33, was compared to the crab from Moana. Yes, really. But Lil Wayne, 36, had it worst of them all. “Lil Wayne is what happens when you pour Four Loko on a gremlin,” the rapper, who just released his long-awaited Tha Carter V, read aloud.

Tonight’s social media sentiments arrived after the American Music Awards of 2018! Catch up on all the AMAs highlights, from Taylor Swift’s energetic performance to Mariah Carey’s breathtaking ballad.