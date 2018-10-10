TN Senate Candidate Slams Taylor Swift After She Inspires Voter Registration: ‘I Support Women’

After Taylor Swift bashed her for her, GOP Tennessee Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn is slamming the singer’s claims. Watch the interview here!

Taylor Swift, 28, finally broke her silence about her political views recently, all in order to condemn Tennessee Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and her “appalling” voting record. Blackburn tried to set the record straight in an interview with Fox Business Channel on October 10, denying the “…Ready For It?” singer’s claims that she was against women’s rights. “Of course I support women and I want violence to end against women,” Blackburn said. “I’ve been very active in abuse shelters and child advocacy centers. I’ve been advocating for women in equal pay since I was 19 years old and making certain that woman have the opportunity for maximum pay and have a good record on that.”

You can watch Blackburn’s full interview with Fox Business above. In Taylor’s lengthy Instagram post, she pointed out that while she would “like to continue voting for women in office,” she couldn’t support Blackburn because she voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and equal pay for women. Blackburn didn’t respond to Taylor’s other claims, that she was against LGBTQ+ rights, including not supporting gay marriage and believing that businesses have the right to refuse service to gay couples. “I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” Taylor wrote. She ended the post by endorsing Tennessee’s liberal candidates: Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

Blackburn slammed the notion that Taylor’s political opinions could sway voters, saying in the interview that Tennessee voters would be, “more interested in the fact that Marsha Blackburn is endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, by the Fraternal Order of Police, by the Police Benevolent Association and by the National Rifle Association, where I have an ‘A’ rating and their endorsement.” Here’s the thing; after Taylor’s post, there was a surge in Tennessee residents ages 18-29 registering to vote, according to vote.org — roughly 102,000 out of the 240,000 registering to vote in less than 48 hours. Damn! Granted, this may not all be Taylor’s influence. The Tennessee deadline to register is quickly approaching, so it could just be voters trying to get in before it’s too late. Still… impressive. We’re less than a month away from the midterm elections, people. Will Blackburn or Bredesen head to Senate?