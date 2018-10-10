Laura Marano Wanted A ‘Classic Glam’ Look At AMAs — She Reveals Her Process To HL

Laura Marano looked gorgeous at the 2018 AMAs, and she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how she got ready to host the red carpet!

“The look I wanted to go for was classic glam…to the max,” Laura Marano told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “My glam team knew exactly how to do it: glowy skin, long smooth hair, and a killer dress. I had the best time, and felt absolutely beautiful the whole night!” Styled by Seth Chernoff, she wore a gorgeous sparkly dress by Galia Lahav and shoes by Stuart Weitzman. She wore a ton of amazing jewelry by Neil Lane, Marli, a bracelet by Yvan Tufenkjian, rings by Neil Lane, Tacori and carried an Emm Kuo clutch.

Her makeup artist Melissa Bedi explained her full look to us exclusively: “After Laura cleansed and exfoliated her face using the new AcneFree Blackhead Removing Scrub with Charcoal and mattified with the new AcneFree Witch Hazel Toner [Editor’s note: she just partnered with the brand!], I then prepped her skin with lots of moisture. Next I used FaceAtelier Ultra foundation like a concealer. Laura has great skin so I just used it to even out redness. I lightly contoured her with a matte bronzer. I used Make Up For Ever HD concealer to brighten the high points of her face. Then, I sealed everything with FaceAtelier Ultra translucent powder. To add a glow to her cheeks I added a touch of MAC soft and gentle highlighter. For the eyes, I prepped Laura’s lids with MAC Painterly paint pot.”

“I swept a light wash of MAC Naked pigment across her lids. Then, I used a warm brown shadow up to her crease, then a black shadow over the top and blender. I gave Laura a glitter cut crease using a mix of Stila’s Diamond dust, and Kitten Karma Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow. The lashes were Ardell Mega flare individuals in medium which give the look a wispy effect. I used Anastasia Beverly Hills Pro brow palette in warm taupe to fill in Laura’s brows then brushed them up with a gel for a more natural shape. I lined her lips Make Up For Ever’s Aqua Lip in 3C. Lastly, a coat of Victoria Secret Total Shine Addict flavored lip gloss in punchy was added to give a natural glossy pout.”

Creighton Bowman did her gorgeous hair look and told HollywoodLife.com, “Laura wanted to extend her super chic bob cut for this look and Laced Hair Extensions made the job easy. First; on freshly washed, towel dried hair, I applied bumble & bumble’s thickening spray on the hair line for control and John Frieda’s 3-day straight from root to end on the rest. Using a flat bristle brush, I blew Laura’s hair out straight with a center part. Next; I sprayed the entire head with a flat iron gloss spray and flat ironed the entire head, going for a super straight, flat style. Note: having the ends super straight helps for blending in with the extensions.”

“Lay all your pieces out in front of you and section your hair into 4 sections. Front to back and ear to ear. Starting in the back, take your first section at the base of your neck 2 inches above your hairline. Now clip in your fist piece. Pro tip; back comb the root slightly where you will be clipping the piece for extra holding power. Take your next section 1 and a 1/2 inches above your last and continue working to the top of the head, stopping 2 inches from the part on either side. Then using the same flat bristle brush and L’Oréal Elnett hairspray. I sprayed the top lightly and brushed her hair, blending into your new length. Pro tip; spray hairspray directly into your bristle brush then use for total flyaway control. Tuck behind your ears and she was ready for the AMAs!”